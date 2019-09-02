Watch Video: Okwahu United beats Kade United to win maiden Eastern Cup

Okwahu United are winners of the maiden edition of the Eastern Cup after beating Kade United at the Theater of Dreams, Dawu.

With only about 1,000 fans from both sides able to make it to Dawu, there was an eerie atmosphere at the Theather of Dreams in Dawu, which appeared less than half full.

That was the surreal setting for a match played 2,500 miles away from both teams' home.

Felix Oppong broke the deadlock when a long clearance found him with 50 yards of space in which to run. Unlike most of his career, he made no mistake, rounding Duah and slotting home to jubilant scenes.

Kelvin Tetteh made it two for Okwahu after he floated a powerful glorious finish over Duah - moments after picking up a booking.

The first half ended two nill in favor of Okwahu Unite with Kade United looked dead and buried.

Kade United pull back strongly in the second half but Michael Ampadu quickly made sure of victory, playing a low pass Duah and firing home Okwahu third goal.

The Okwahu United fans who did make it to the game were rewarded by a typically effervescent display from young talented players.

Coach Richard Ayensu deserves credit too, particularly for putting up this young talent that led to Kade United's collapse.

