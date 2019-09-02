Kwadwo Asamoah Elated With Inter Milan's 2:1 Win Over Cagliari

Ghana ace, Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed his delight after Inter Milan fought hard to beat Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday.

Lautaro Martinez broke the deadlock for Antonio Conte's side in the 27th minute.

However, Joao Pedro powered a header home from a whipped Nahitan Nandez cross to equalize for the home side in the 50th minute.

Stefano Sensi's free-kick rattled the bar for Inter on the hour mark and the midfielder then proved crucial in the winning goal as he was tripped by Fabio Pisacane to hand Romelu Lukaku the chance to convert from the penalty spot.

Asamoah's side welcome Udinese to San Siro in their next league fixture after the international break.

The former Juventus ace enjoyed the full throttle of the game.

Inter lead Serie A after two rounds on six points along with Torino and champions Juventus, while Cagliari have yet to pick up a point.