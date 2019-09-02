BK Adusei Cup: Ashgold Beat Kotoko On Penalties To Lift Trophy

Following a goalless draw after a nervy 90 minutes of football action at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, it is Obuasi Ashanti Gold that has defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko 4-3 on penalties to emerge as winners of the maiden edition of the BK Adusei Foundation Cup.

The regional rivals honoured a date on Sunday afternoon to feature in a charity match in remembrance of former Board Chairman for the Porcupine Warriors, Benjamin Kyem (BK) Adusei who also served as the club’s first Greater Accra Representative.

Kotoko and Ashgold played their hearts out in hopes of taming the other but both failed to find the back of the net in open play in any of the halves.

With nothing to separate them at the end of regulation time, they were forced to resort to the lottery of penalty kicks.

The two goalkeepers put up an impressive showing in the shootout in what ended up being a dramatic end to the game.

Though Felix Annan saved three kicks for Kotoko, Ashgold goalkeeper Frank Boateng managed to keep out four kicks to ensure his side lifted the trophy at the end of the day courtesy a 4-3 triumph.

Meanwhile, all gate proceeds from the encounter is going into a charity fund that will be used to help old players of Asante Kotoko.