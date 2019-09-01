TOKYO 2020: Gabon Arrive In Ghana Ahead Of Black Queen Return Clash

Gabon have arrived in Ghana ahead of their Tokyo 2020 qualifier return leg on Tuesday against the Black Queens.

Ghana's senior female national team defeated their Gabonese counterparts in the first leg hitting them for three – with Elizabeth Owusuaa, Portia Boakye and Priscilla Okyere getting their names on the score sheet.

Their Gabonese counterparts will be lodging at Crystal Palm, Tesano in the nation’s capital and will have a shakeup at the ElWak Sports stadium later today.

The Black Queens will play as host to their Gabonese counterparts on Tuesday, September 3 at the Accra Sports stadium.