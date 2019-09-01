ModernGhanalogo

01.09.2019 Football News

Andre Ayew Stars As Swansea City Snatch All Important Win Against Leeds United

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana skipper, Andre Ayew continued his fine form as Swansea City defeated Leeds United by a lone goal on Saturday evening in the Championship.

Wayne Routledge's late goal secured a sensational victory for the Swans at Elland Road.

Routledge struck in the 90th minute to maintain Swansea's unbeaten start under Steve Cooper and inflict Leeds' first defeat of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side dominated but their finishing let them down.

The Swans are now two points clear at the top of the table, while Leeds drop down to third, below Charlton.

Ayew was replaced by George Byers in the 85th minute.

Steve Copper will hope Ayew stay at the club as they fight for Premier League football.

