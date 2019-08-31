Christian Atsu Disappointed With Newcastle United Results Against Watford

Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu has expressed his disappointment following his side 1:1 draw with Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets stay bottom of the table but a spirited performance at St James' Park ended a run of three consecutive defeats at the start of the new campaign.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Will Hughes steered the opening goal into the bottom left corner from 10 yards after just 78 seconds following a deflected Tom Cleverley shot.

However, the home side equalized through defender Fabian Schar four minutes before the break, guiding a 10-yard left-foot shot past Ben Foster after the ball fell into his path from Isaac Hayden's knockdown.

But the Ghana international is disappointed with the results at home.

The point lifts Steve Bruce's Newcastle up to 14th in the table going into the international break.