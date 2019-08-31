Kevin Danso Sees Red After Providing Key Assist In Southampton’s draw With Manchester Utd By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ghanaian international Kevin Danso was given the marching orders earlier today after receiving a red card during Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the St. Mary’s Stadium. The two clubs locked horns on matchday four of the ongoing 2019/2020 English Premier League season in a bid to amass 3 points to better their various positions on the standings.In a match hugely dominated by the Red Devils, the Saints fought back in the second half to ensure they shared the spoils with the visitors at the end of a nervy encounter.Following several attempts at goal, Wales international Daniel James opened the scoring to give Manchester United a deserved lead after 10 minutes into the first half.The side went on to be wasteful in front of goal and went into the break with a narrow lead.Southampton upped their game and restored parity 2 minutes to the hour mark courtesy a powerful header from defender Jannik Vestergaard.Summer signing Kevin Danso provided the assist for that goal but was later sent off on the 73rd when he mistimed a tackle on English defensive midfielder Scot McTominay.The highly-rated Ghanaian defender is expected to miss Southampton’s trip to Sheffield United after the international break. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
