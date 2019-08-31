Kofi Manu Cautioned Not To Show Up At Congress

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association has cautioned the representatives of division one side Hasaacas FC from attending the upcoming Extra-Ordinary Congress slated for September 5.

According to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the Normalisation Committee has written to the division one side that their representative for the extraordinary GFA Congress, Wilberforce Kofi Manu can't be admitted as a congressman.

In a letter sighted by Oyerepa Sports, the Normalisation Committee stated that the former player status committee chairman of the Ghana Football Association was caught on tape ('Number 12' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas) taking bribe and he hasn't been cleared so was inappropriate to nominate him for congress.

Another source also at Hasaacas tells us Nana Bayin Eyison who is CEO of the Sekondi based team has notified the NC he would be late for the 5 September Congress and so will only attend as an Observer.

But the NC has communicated back to the former EXCO member that there will be no Observers in this year's congress but only persons invited by the NC can be present apart from accredited media persons.