Inaki Williams Scores In Athletic Bilbao Win Over Real Sociedad

Spanish born Ghanaian striker, Inaki Williams was on the scoresheet as Athletic Bilbao continued their impressive form in the La Liga.

Bilbao defeated Real Sociedad 2 – 0 on Friday night.

The talented forward opened the scoring for the hosts in the 11th minute before Raul Garcia wrapped up a 2-0 win for Athletic Bilbao in the 28th minute.

Williams, lasted 86 minute on the pitch after making way for Aritz Aduriz four minutes to stoppage time.

The 25-year-old has penned down a nine years contract with the club.