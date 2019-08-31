Inaki Williams Scores In Athletic Bilbao Win Over Real Sociedad By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Spanish born Ghanaian striker, Inaki Williams was on the scoresheet as Athletic Bilbao continued their impressive form in the La Liga.Bilbao defeated Real Sociedad 2 – 0 on Friday night.The talented forward opened the scoring for the hosts in the 11th minute before Raul Garcia wrapped up a 2-0 win for Athletic Bilbao in the 28th minute.Williams, lasted 86 minute on the pitch after making way for Aritz Aduriz four minutes to stoppage time.The 25-year-old has penned down a nine years contract with the club. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
