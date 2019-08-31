Ghana Picks 15th Position At 2019 African Games

Ghana is currently placed at the 15th position at the 2019 African Games, with just a day to end the competition.

Team Ghana’s position is as a result of 13 medals picked from the competition, which is scheduled to close on Saturday, August 31, at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, in Rabat, Morocco.

In all Ghana had 13 medals from two disciplines; athletics (track and field) and weightlifting.

Weightlifting gathered eight medals, made up of seven bronze medals and one silver medal, whilst athletics ended the medal haul with five medals made up two bronze medals, one silver medal and two gold medals.

However, with one more day to end the competition, Ghana’s position on the table might change if any of the countries below comes up with a medal.

The number of medals at the 12th African Games is short of four from the African Games held in Brazzaville, Congo, four years ago.

On the contrary, Ghana had 19 medals in the last Games but placed 20th at the end of the competition.

The actual and final position of Ghana would be determined on Saturday, August 31, when all activities comes to a close.