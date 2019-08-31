Laryea Kingston Appointed As U-19 Coach At Danish Side FC Nordsjaelland

Laryea Kingston, a former Ghanaian international has joined Danish top-flight side Nordsjaelland as a member of their coaching staff.

Reports suggest that the former Hearts of Oak midfielder will start with Nordsjaelland's U19 side but he will also be attached to all of the club's age groups.

Kingston who holds multiple CAF certificates is expected to hone his coaching skills at the Right to Dream Park.

He will benefit from countryman Mas-Ud Dramani who is in-charge of Nordsjaelland's U19 team.

Nordsjaelland owner Tom Vernon, who is also the brainchild of Right to Dream Academy, wants to build the capacity of local coaches.