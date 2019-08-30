Barcelona Coach Fed Up Of Incessant Neymar Rumours

Ernesto Valverde has grown sick and tired of discussing Neymar's possible return to Barcelona and is looking forward to Monday's transfer deadline.

Despite months of speculation and reports of various rounds of negotiations between Barca and Paris Saint-Germain, it appears Brazil star Neymar is no nearer a move back to LaLiga.

The latest claims from Spain say Barca have effectively given up hope of re-signing Neymar in this transfer window as PSG are unwilling to lower their demands for a significant cash return on a player they signed for €222 million (£198m/$259m) only two years ago.

It is also suggested that players such as Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele have refused to be included in a possible part-exchange deal as they do not wish to join the Ligue 1 champions.

Valverde, for his part, expects Rakitic and Dembele to stay at the club and will be a happy man when the transfer window closes.

"I'm really looking forward to that day coming and we can give everything a rest and we all know the state of everything because this has been going on a long time," he told reporters ahead of Barca's La Liga game with Osasuna on Saturday.

"On the subject of Neymar, I have nothing to say. He's a player at another team. We respect our rivals and we'll see what happens."

He added of Rakitic: "He is a great player who has played a lot here and nothing makes me think he won't be here."

Valverde was asked what Dembele, who is sidelined with a hamstring strain, must do to find consistent form and fitness and win over his doubters in Catalonia.

"At the moment, he is injured," the Barca coach replied. "We'll have to wait and see. I'm not going to comment on anything on Dembele."

One player who is expected to leave is left-back Juan Miranda, with Schalke boss David Wagner confirming on Friday the player is in Germany to finalise a loan move.

"Last year, we put him in place as our second left-back. He has great qualities and he has to continue his development so he can come back. It all depends on him," Valverde said.