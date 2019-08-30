I Want To Fight Manny Pacquiao Again So Badly – Joshua Clottey

The former IBF Welterweight champion, Joshua Clottey says he wants a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his fight with Tanzanian, Azizi Mponda, the 41-year-old says he will be happy if he is able to redeem himself against Pacquiao in the rematch.

Joshua Clottey was defeated by Filipino boxer, Manny Pacquiao on March 13, 2010, and the Ghanaian boxer is yearning for another fight before he calls it time on his career.

He lost by a unanimous decision to Pacquiao.

When asked if he would like to fight the Filipino again, he said: “It is not my call. But I wish it was my call I would charge just One Ghana Cedi.

"I won’t charge any money for the match. If I get to the ring and the performance is not good, then no pay but if the performance is good, then I will charge for the match.

"I want that fight so badly just to redeem my image but that opportunity is not available. However, if it comes I will grab it.

"So many things happen when you are in the ring which you don’t know.

"You can only talk until you meet that nightmare in the ring”

He will face Azizi Mponda of Tanzania on September 22, 2019, at Akropong PTC during the Odwira Festival.