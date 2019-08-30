ModernGhanalogo

30.08.2019 Athletics

How Ghana's 4x100m Men's Relay Team Won The Race [VIDEO]

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The 4x100m is a special race in all athletics competitions and the one who wins feels super great.

Ghana beat a strong challenge from Nigeria and South Africa to grab the prestigious gold medal in the Men’s 4x100m in Morocco.

UK based Sean Safo-Antwi started the race, handed the baton to Martin Owusu Antwi, then to young Benjamin Azamati, who ran the race of his life before releasing it to polished and shining Paul Amoah to finish the race.

Congratulations once again!

body-container-line