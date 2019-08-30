Ghana's Dzidzienyo Targets Gold At OCC Wheelchair Challenge In South Africa

Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo, one of Ghana’s leading para-athletes, has set sight on winning a gold medal at the annual OCC Wheelchair Challenge slated for September 14, in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to Dzidzienyo, participating in the competition forms part of his preparation towards the African Para Games to be staged in Morocco starting from January 26-31, 2020.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Dzidzienyo was pleased with getting assistance from Ethiopian Airlines to compete in the tournament.

''I'm grateful to Ethiopian Airlines for supporting me and I want to use this competition as a preparatory platform towards next year's Para African Games.

''I am going for a gold medal this time around, because I am in a top shape of my career at the moment and with this type of support, I can't disappoint my nation Ghana and my sponsors,'' he said.

Dzidzienyo has won silver medals in all his three appearances at the competition.