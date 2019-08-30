Europa League: Man Utd Set For 6,000-Mile Round Trip To Astana, Arsenal Take On Frankfurt
By Eurosport.com
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Manchester United will embark on a gruelling 6,000-mile round trip during the Europa League group stage after they were drawn against Astana of Kazakhstan.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will also face Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands following the draw on Friday in Monaco.
Arsenal have been placed in the same group as Frankfurt, Standard Liege, and Vitoria while Wolves will face Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava.
Celtic will come up against Cluj, the side that knocked them out of the Champions League earlier this month.
Neil Lennon's men will also face Lazio and Rennes in what is a very difficult group for the Scottish champions.
Rangers booked their place in the draw on Thursday after a 1-0 win over Legia Warsaw, and they will face Porto, Young Boys, and Feyenoord.
The final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on May 27.
Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano Group C: Basle, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor Group D: Sporting, PSV, Rosenborg, LASK Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj Group F: Arsenal, Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria
Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers Group H: CKSA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros
Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Olexandriya
Group J: Roma, Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger
Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava
Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan, AZ Alkmaar
