30.08.2019 Football News

Europa League: Man Utd Set For 6,000-Mile Round Trip To Astana, Arsenal Take On Frankfurt

By Eurosport.com
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Manchester United will embark on a gruelling 6,000-mile round trip during the Europa League group stage after they were drawn against Astana of Kazakhstan.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will also face Serbian outfit Partizan Belgrade and AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands following the draw on Friday in Monaco.

Arsenal have been placed in the same group as Frankfurt, Standard Liege, and Vitoria while Wolves will face Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava.

Celtic will come up against Cluj, the side that knocked them out of the Champions League earlier this month.

Neil Lennon's men will also face Lazio and Rennes in what is a very difficult group for the Scottish champions.

Rangers booked their place in the draw on Thursday after a 1-0 win over Legia Warsaw, and they will face Porto, Young Boys, and Feyenoord.

The final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on May 27.

Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano
Group C: Basle, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor
Group D: Sporting, PSV, Rosenborg, LASK
Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj
Group F: Arsenal, Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers
Group H: CKSA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Olexandriya

Group J: Roma, Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger

Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava

Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan, AZ Alkmaar

body-container-line