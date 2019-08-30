Asanko Gold Mines To Battle MTN For Asante Kotoko Headline Sponsor

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko are in advanced talks Ashanti Region-based mining firm Asanko Gold Ghana, a subsidiary of ASANKA GOLD INC of Canada to take over as their new headline sponsors.

According to Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM, a meeting held earlier this week between officials of Kotoko and Asanko was fruitful as they await a confirmation from Kotoko to agree to make them the headline sponsors of the club because they are ready to pay double of what the current headline sponsors (MTN Ghana) pay for Kotoko.

It is believed that agreement yet to be signed will see the mining firm adopting some players of the club to bear the cost that comes with the payment of the salaries of the said players.

Asanko Mines have been one of the leading mining firm in Ghana since last year.

Asante Kotoko are currently participating in the CAF Champions League.