SHOCKING: Normalization Committee Mistakenly Deposit Berekum Arsenals Cash To A Different Account

The GFA Normalization Committee are in deep trouble for transferring money belonging to Berekum Arsenal to a different account belonging to Berekum Chelsea.

According to the president of Berekum Arsenals, Alhaji Yakubu Moro, the organisers of the Special competition in transferring their funds for participating in the special competition mistakenly transferred the money to the accounts of their regional rivals, Berekum Chelsea.

Following the airing of the 'Number 12' documentary that uncovered the rot in Ghana football, football activities was brought to a halt.

However, after several deliberations, a stop gab tournament took place to keep the clubs and players active whiles reforms take place in the football sector.

"They [the Normalisation Committee] says they have transferred the money into our account but unfortunately, the money has mistakenly landed in the account of Nana Kwame Nketia [Brekum Chelsea]," he told Asempa FM.

"I have checked my account and found no money. I contacted Nana Kwame [Brekum Chelsea's owner] and confirmed the money came but it is gone because there was a problem with the account.

"How can you send Brekum Arsenal's money into the account of Brekum Chelsea?

"I don't care where the money has gotten to; all I need is my money.

"The Normalization Committee are incompetent, and they don't know what they're doing.

"I will take them to court if I don't get my money.

"They should go to the National theatre and act; they are comedians," he added.