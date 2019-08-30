Kwabena Owusu Set To Join Ghana U-23 Camp Ahead Of Algeria Clash By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Cordoba forward, Kwabena Owusu has been handed a national team call up ahead of Ghana's U-23 side Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier with Algeria next month.The promising forward who made his Black Stars Afcon debut in Egypt is among 11 foreign-based, coach Ibrahim Tanko has extended an invitation for the crucial game.Ghana will host the North African side in Ghana on September 6 before flying to Algeria four days later for the reverse leg.The aggregate winner of the double-header qualifiers will book qualification to the African U-23 championship which starts from November 8 to 22 in Egypt.The top three nations at the tournament will represent Africa at next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.Kwabena Owusu has so far netted five goals for the Black Meteors in qualifiers. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
