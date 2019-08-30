OFFICIAL: Dauda Mohammed Joins Danish Side Esbjerg On Loan

Ghanaian forward, Dauda Mohammed has joined Danish top-flight side Esbjerg on loan in the ongoing transfer.

The former Asante Kotoko forward joined the club from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The attacking sensation has struggled to break into the first team of the Belgian side since his arrival at the club.

Dauda was expected to be part of Vincent Kompany’s team this season but has failed to make an appearance in the ongoing season.

He has since been farmed out to the Danish top-flight club Esbjerg for more playing time as part of his development.