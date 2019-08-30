Turkish Side Balıkesirspor Kulübü Resign Mahatma Otoo By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Turkish lower division side, Balıkesirspor Kulübü have reengaged Ghanaian forward Mahatma Otoo.The Ghanaian international parted ways with the Turkish second-tier side in May following the club’s inability to pay his wages.The 27-year-old striker announced on Thursday that he had rejoined the Turkish side after all differences were resolved.The former Hearts of Oak skipper joined the Turkish Liq 1 side two seasons ago from Istanbul-based Ümraniyespor where he played 67 games in all competitions and scored 17 goals and 6 assists.He has been a key member of the club as they continue their push for promotion to the top flight, hence their determination to still keep him. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Turkish Side Balıkesirspor Kulübü Resign Mahatma Otoo
Turkish lower division side, Balıkesirspor Kulübü have reengaged Ghanaian forward Mahatma Otoo.
The Ghanaian international parted ways with the Turkish second-tier side in May following the club’s inability to pay his wages.
The 27-year-old striker announced on Thursday that he had rejoined the Turkish side after all differences were resolved.
The former Hearts of Oak skipper joined the Turkish Liq 1 side two seasons ago from Istanbul-based Ümraniyespor where he played 67 games in all competitions and scored 17 goals and 6 assists.
He has been a key member of the club as they continue their push for promotion to the top flight, hence their determination to still keep him.