Luis Enrique's Daughter Xana Passes Away After Cancer Battle

The former manager of the Spain national team and Barcelona, Luis Enrique, has announced on Twitter the death of his daughter Xana.

The Spaniard left his role with La Roja suddenly a few months ago to be next to her during the months she was fighting against osteorsarcoma, a cancer of the bones.

His statement read:

“Our daughter Xana has passed away this afternoon at the age of 9 after fighting for 5 intense months against osteosarcoma.

We thank all the gestures of affection received during these months and we appreciate the discretion and understanding.

Also thanks goes to the staff of the San Joan de Deu and Sant Pau hospitals for their dedication and treatment, to the doctors, nurses and all the volunteers. With a special mention to the team of palliative priests of Sant Joan de Deu.

We will miss you very much but we will remember you every day of our lives in the hope that in the future we will meet again. You will be the star that guides our family.

Rest Xanita

The Martínez Cullell family.”