Black Stars B Defeat Bibiani Gold Stars 6-0 Ahead Of Burkina Clash

Ghana’s Black Stars B team has defeated Bibiani Gold Stars 6-0 in a friendly encounter as they continue preparations for their 2020 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso next month.

In a match that was played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon, it was the team made up of players assembled from the local scene that reigned supreme, trashing the lower division side.

A brace from Prince Opoku, as well as a goal each from Richard Arthur, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Appiah McCarthy, and Augustine Okrah, sealed a compound win for coach Maxwell Konadu’s men.

The exercise in Kumasi is part of measures to adequately prepare the Black Stars B team for their important double-header against their counterpart from Burkina Faso for next year's CHAN.

At the end of the tie, the Ghana team will head to Senegal where they will be competing with 15 other countries for glory in the 2019 WAFU Championship.

Having won the last edition, Maxwell Konadu and his charges will be hoping to enjoy similar success in the tournament that will be staged from 28 September-13 October 2019.