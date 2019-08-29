Zulte Waregem Sign Gideon Mensah On Loan From Red Bull Salzburg

Gideon Mensah has joined Belgian side, Zulte Waregem, on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

The deal was announced on Thursday after the two clubs worked out all the necessary details.

The loan move is the second for the Ghanaian youngter as he spent part of last season at Sturm Graz where he made 15 appearances.

Waregem held off purported interest from Celtic who have been on the market for left-back after they lost Kieran Tierney to Arsenal.

Graz’s next game in the Austrian Bundesliga is against Rheindorf Altach but it unclear if Mensah will be part of the team for that tie.