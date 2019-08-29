2019 All African Games: Mixed Results In Morocco

ATHLETICS

Grace Obour grabbed Team Ghana’s 6th medal in the African Games after she finished 3rd in the finals of the women’s 400m.

She ran a time of 51.86 seconds to finish behind Nigeria’s Favour Ofili (2nd) and Botswana’s Galefele Moroko of Bostwana.

Mohammed Abubakar and Hammoud Jeff qualified for the finals of the men’s long jump after leaping 7.71 metres and 7.66 metres respectively in Wednesday's qualifiers.

Regina Yeboah finished 7th in the 100m hurdles of the women’s heptathlon with a time of 15.23 seconds but she topped the high jump event clearing a height of 1.71 metres. She was tied in top spot with Egypt’s Hoda Hagras.

She placed 7th in the shot put of the heptathlon.

TABLE TENNIS

In the men’s singles table tennis, Derek Abrefa lost 4-3 to Gedoen Kassa of DR Congo while Felix Lartey 4-0 also lost to Sami Kherouf of Algeria.

BOXING

Samed Shakul lost 4-1 to Peter Pita of DR Congo in the semi-finals of the men’s light heavyweight.

CYCLING

In the women’s road race event, Ghana’s Clementina Ayoung, went over the stated time limit and placed 34th overall.

FENCING

In the men’s epee individual, Eric Mallick lost 5-3 to Alex Beugre of Cote d’Ivoire, 5-4 to Khaled Budheima of Libya, 5-1 to Mahmoud Nashat of Egypt, beat Robert Gandon of Senegal 5-3 and Jolan Andriamonjy of Madagascar 5-4.

Isaac Teinor lost 5-3 to Oumarou Diarrassouba of Cote d’Ivoire, 5-1 to Abdel-Karim El Houari of Morocco, Houssam El Kord also of Morocco, and 5-3 to Satyadev Gunput of Mauritius. He beat Mukawa Mongwassa of DR Congo 5-3 and Gueye Salisou of Senegal 4-2.

Iddrisu Bashiru lost 5-3 to Mohammed Bashiru of Egypt, 5-3 to Jens Pinsenschaum of Namibia, 5-1 to Senegal’s Keba Sagnan.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Jeremiah Teng-gbul Benye finished 9th with a total of 122 in the men’s 81kg snatch competition.

He recorded 150 in the clean and jerk to finish with a total of 272 to finish 8th.