2nd Edition Of Hope Performance Tennis Clinic and Club Tournament To Come Off On September At ASS

The Hope Performance Tennis Foundation would be hosting young and talented kids with a strong passion for the game of tennis, in a special Tennis Clinic and Club Tournament from 4th-7th September 2019, at the tennis courts of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The four-day event would start with a Tennis Clinic from 4th-5th September, after which the Club Tournament, follows 6th-7th September 2019.

The event is aimed at raising young talents in tennis and offer them the opportunity to explore their hidden talents.

It is also aimed at spreading tennis sports to the various parts of Ghana in developing the game.

The Foundation, is committed to empowering young people from all walks of life across the length and breadth of Ghana especially from difficult backgrounds using the game of tennis as a tool for development in a manner that will provide the youth, a platform on which they would be able to combine both the game of tennis and academic excellence for their own development.

The 2nd edition is looking at hosting close to over 600 kids for both our Tennis Clinic and Club Tournament. Last year's event successfully hosted close to 400 kids who are into the game of tennis.

Hope Performance Tennis humbly invites every Ghanaian youth to come with at least a friend to come experience how the game of tennis is used as a tool to unlocking great potentials and changing destinies.