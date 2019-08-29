TOKYO 2020: Ghana Beats Gabon 3-0 in Olympic Qualifier

The Black Queens of Ghana registered an emphatic 3-0 win over their Gabon counterparts in the first leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Qualifier played in Gabon on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 afternoon.

Coach Mercy Tagoe – Quarco proved to be the women in charge who can do the job with a strong selection and the team played a good game to earn the victory in style.

The game was played at the Stade Augustin Monédon de Libreville.

Queens Line Up - Fafali Dumehasi, Gladys Anfobea, Ellen Coleman, Rita Okyere, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong, Alice Kusi, Grace Asantewaa, Lizy Owusuaa, Portia Boakye, Grace Animah

Juliet Acheampong, Portia Boakye and Priscilla Okyere got the goals for the Queens.

Ghana will host the return encounter, and the Queens are expected to bang in more goals.