Grace Obour Wins Bronze In 400 Meters Race

Grace Obour has won the bronze medal in the Women's 400 meters at the ongoing 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The winner from Galefele Moroko of Botswana was timed 51.30secs with the second place from Nigeria, Favour C. Ofili making 51. 56secs.

Obour also made an impressive time of 51.86secs, to beat Kenyan Mary Moraa to the fourth place.

Grace Obour has been training in Ghana and competed in the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human.