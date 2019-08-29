NSA Boss Wishes Athletes Good Luck At AG 2019

Ghanaian athletes stole the show at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

All of the athletes presented qualified for quarter-finals and some of them also qualified for semifinals and Finals in both male and female divisions.

The Director-General at the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi wished them the best of luck and hoped that they would get more medals as they continue at the same venue before the Games end.

Athletics has already given Ghana one gold, while weightlifting has got 4 bronze medals.

Boxing is assured of one bronze medal with the achievement of Shakul Samed.

Beach Volleyball did well to reach the Quarter Final.

Team Ghana expects more medals before the Games end on August 31, 2019.