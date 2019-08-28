Newcastle United Manager Praises Ghana Winger Christian Atsu

Newcastle United manager, Steve Bruce lauded Christian Atsu's impressive performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

On Sunday, Atsu set up the winner for his teammate, Joelington, as Newcastle beat Tottenham 1-0 at White Hart Lane to record their first win of the season after two straight losses to Arsenal and Norwich City.

Atsu replaced injured Allan Saint-Maximin on the 20th minute and was sensational throughout the game for his side.

The match was the first for Atsu since he returned from a hamstring injury that ended his participation for Ghana in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Steve Bruce described the former Chelsea man's performance against the London based side as heroic.

“What Atsu did was heroic because I never expected him to be on the pitch for the best part of 80 minutes.

“He's been a concern so I would think there is going to be four or five but; then again, I've got some experienced players who did not even make the squad,” he noted.

Atsu is expected to start for his side this weekend when they welcome Watford to the St. James’ Park after his exhilarating display against Spurs.