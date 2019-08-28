Sports Ministry Silent Over Coach Kwesi Appiah's Salary Rumor

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has remained tight-lipped over allegations that coaches of the senior national team have two months salary arrears.

Last Friday, it was reported that head coach, Kwesi Appiah, his assistant and other technical team members have not been paid since returning from their botched Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Egypt.

But sources at the Ministry failed to confirm or deny the story, except to say that officials would respond to the allegation at the appropriate time.

Coach Appiah allegedly earns a monthly salary of $35,000, which is less than the $50,000 monthly salary earned by his predecessor, Avram Grant, during his two-year tenure as the Black Stars coach.

This is not the first time the non-payment of Coach Appiah’s entitlement has come to the fore as he suffered a similar fate two years ago after his salary and signing-on fee delayed despite working for over two months.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, later confirmed that his outfit had paid the Ghanaian trainer $150,000 as part payment of the $250,000 owed him by the State.

He explained later that the putting in place of the board of GNPC would open discussions on the senior national team after which some money would be advanced to the ministry for the payment of the coach.

“The board of GNPC is now in place and they will meet to discuss the Black Stars and advance some money to us. We are also looking at GNPC dealing with the ministry and the Black Stars and no longer the FA,” he said.

Coach Appiah and his backroom staff, which included Ibrahim Tanko, Maxwell Konadu, Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingson, suffered a similar fate when they were first appointed in 2017.