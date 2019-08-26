2019 All African Games: Bronze Medalist Ntumi Gets $3,000

Winnifred Ntumi Ghana's sole medalist yet in the ongoing African Games has confirmed that she has received Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000) as winning bonus for the 3 bronze medals in the women's Weightlifting 45kg at the Ennahda Hall.

Akosua A. Amoo, special young reporter at the Games said the young weightlifter is very happy, and this has motivated other athletes to put in more efforts in their bid to snatch some medals for Ghana.

Her achievement has also inspired more young girls to take weightlifting as a sport.

Madam Joyce Mahama, President of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) and Madam Gloria Commodore, Executive Director of Women In Sports Association (WISA) have congratulated Winnifred Ntumi for making it at the Games with Ghana’s first medals.

They urged the athletes to also shine and register their names on the medals list.