Akosua Addai Amoo Tips Ghanaian Athletes To Shine

Metro TV’s young enterprising sports journalist, Akosua Addai Amoo who is one of the young reporters being sponsored by the AIPS at the 12th African Games in Morocco has tipped the Athletics Team to redeem Ghana by winning medals.

After watching the sprinters placing comfortable positions, Akosua who is also a member of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) feels Ghana has chances of getting more medals.

Ghana’s Two reps for the Women’s 100m; Gemma Acheampong and Persis William-Mensah all progressed to the semifinal.

Gemma 3rd in Heat 5 with a time of 11.83 secs and Persis 2nd in Heat1 with a time of 11.76 secs.

The male athletes also qualified with good times and would be running in the semi-finals and possibly in the Finals.