Former Hearst of Oak Managing Director Distance Himself From Ghana FA Presidency

Former Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe has distanced himself from the Ghana Football Association Presidential elections.

The country's football governing body top seat has been vacant after former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned following the airing of the 'Number 12' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June last year.

The business mogul who contested for the GFA top seat in 2011 has distanced himself from the impending election.

"I will not contest for this presidency, because I don't think it is time. For 3-4 years now I have not done much with the electorates of Ghana football and I don't think that I will be an attractive candidate to them at this moment," he told Asempa FM.

Touching on the brouhaha in 2011 elections which led to his disqualification the ex-Hearts management member revealed that the system at that time was to fair to him.

"I stood GFA presidency in 2011, and I was disqualified. When quizzed on why he couldn't fill a form, leading to his disqualification he said I filled a form and if I want to go into the anatomy of what happened in 2011, a whole lot of things will crop up and I could have gone to court but I had to let it go because of the interest of Ghana football."

Other personalities include Kurt Okraku, Osei Kweku Palmer, George Afriyie, Kudjoe Fianoo among others have all declared their interest in steering the affairs of football in the country.

Meanwhile, the GFA Normalisation Committee has called for Congress on September 5 where the new statutes of the FA will be deliberated on as well as road map for elections for the new FA Presidency will be announced.