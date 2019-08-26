Thomas Partey Elated With New Atletico Madrid Players

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey says he is happy with the 'new group' of players Atletico Madrid have.

Atletico recorded 1:0 win over Leganes in the matchday two of the Spanish La Liga.

"We have a new group that really excites the fans and I hope they give us more confidence, support. And as it is coming out, I hope that gives confidence to the group," he said.

"We all know how difficult it is to play against Leganes away from home, we know that it will be a complicated game and we have to do all things well to win, we will try to win and make a good game," he insisted.

On the other hand, he praised the signings. "It's been a few weeks now. They already know almost everything that is important for the club, for the fans, for the coaches and for all of us the players.

They are learning, they have a lot of talent and we hope that everything goes well for them and that they can contribute a lot and help the club, "he reiterated.

"Every year I feel better, learning a lot and I hope that all the goals we have this year can meet them. I think all the fans and everyone in the club know about our goal," he said.