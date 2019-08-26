Columbian Government To Assist Government With Sports Development

The Columbian government has expressed firm interest to support Paralympic athletes by bringing in experienced trainers to train Paralympic coaches for a ten-day part sponsorship deal.

The Colombian Ambassador to Ghana H.E Claudia Turbay disclosed this in a meeting with the Minister for Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah while deliberating on issues of mutual benefits to both countries.

The government of Ghana through the sector Ministry is required to provide an accommodation facility, feeding and internal transportation for the trainers.

The Minister for Youth and Sports Sports Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah commended the Columbian High Commission for their continuous interest in the development of Youth and Sports in the country.

He reiterated that the Nana-Addo led administration will continue to collaborate with the Columbian government to deliver on its promises.