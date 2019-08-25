Andre Ayew Helps Swansea City To Victory Over Birmingham

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew, played the entire duration as Swansea beat Birmingham City 3-0 at Liberty Stadium to climb to the top of the Championship league.

The victory has seen the Swans share the top spot with Leeds United on 13 points and to record their best start to a season in 41 years.

The Ghana international did not produce any assist or score as he did during their two previous games but he played an influential role in his side’s victory.

Both sides could not produce any goal in the first half until the 63rd minute when substitute Kyle Naughton broke the deadlock when he fired a long-range effort into the net.

Swansea created some dissent chances in the first half through Dhanda and Borja. Ayew also went in search of his first goal in English league football since scoring for West Ham in December 2017.

Later Ayew’s header from a Jake Bidwell’s cross was calmly collected by Camp in the Birmingham goal, and then missed another opportunity after controlling Matt Grimes’ delightful pass on his chest.

Five minutes later Swansea doubled their lead through Mike Van Der Hoorn who shrugged off a challenge from Fran Villalba and Fed Celina, to smash home from a tight angle.

Swansea got the third goal through Borja who managed to slot home from the penalty spot following Roberts’ needless trip on Dhanda to the game away from Birmingham.