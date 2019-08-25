Joseph Aidoo Impress As Celta Vigo Record First La Liga Win Over Valencia

Ghana centre-back, Joseph Aidoo made his debut for Celta de Vigo in the Spanish La Liga Santander on Saturday evening.

Celta de Vigo pipped Valencia by a lone goal in match-day two clash at the Municipal de Balaidos Stadium.

A 15th-minute goal from Gabriel Fernandez sealed the win for the club.

The 23-year-old enjoyed the entire duration of the match with an impressive performance.

The former Inter Allies defender joined Celta de Vigo from Belgian giants KRC Genk this summer.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.