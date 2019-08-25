Kevin Prince-Boateng Scores Stunning Goal On His Fiorentina Debut

Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng scored on his League debut for Fiorentina as they lost 4-3 at home to Napoli in the opening day of the Italian Serie A on Saturday evening.

Boateng, 32, climbed off the bench and drew his side level but that wasn’t enough to help them avoid defeat at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Eric Pulgar’s early goal from the penalty spot for Fiorentina was cancelled by a Dries Mertens strike in the 38th minute.

Lorenzo Insigne put Napoli in front before the break but Nikola Milenkovi would equalize 6minutes from recess.

José Callejón did not give any breathing space to the host as he got the third for Napoli.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward responded 10minutes later with a cracking goal to level matters, 6minutes after coming on to replace Duan Vlahovi before Lorenzo Insigne scored the match-winner and his second on the day as last season’s runners up grabbed all points.