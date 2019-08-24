Jordan Ayew Scores As Crystal Palace Beat Manchester United 2:1 At Old Trafford

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew scored in helping Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 2:1 at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Jeffery Schlupp assisted Ayew to break the deadlock in the 6th minute.

It was United’s first defeat of the season with Marcus Rashford missing a second-half penalty.

However, Daniel James thought he had rescued a point for United when he curled in a delightful equaliser in the 89th minute following neat build-up from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Full-back Patrick van Aanholt scored in the 93rd minute, smashing in as the ball broke loose following Wilfried Zaha's burst forward.

The goal is Ayew's first in Premier League since 2 January 2019 when he netted in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The win against the Red Devils is Palace first win in the campaign.