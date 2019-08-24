George Afriyie Kicks Against Disqualifying Old GFA Members From Contesting Presidency

Bankroller of lower division side Okyeman Planners, Mr. George Afriyie has kicked against the ideology that old members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should be disqualified from contesting in the upcoming Presidential elections.

Ahead of the crucial exercise in late September that will see new executives of the football governing body being elected, many are calling for all members of the old regime to be banned from vying for any of the top positions.

Whiles such people argue on the basis that old members of the GFA contributed to the rot exposed by the Number 12 video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, George Afriyie who is a formal Vice President of the body believes that does not provide enough grounds to call for a disqualification.

Speaking on the back of the issue with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the aspiring GFA President shared, “Those saying the members of the old GFA administration should be disqualified should also say same to the clubs that were in the old administration too.

“We don’t do that anywhere when Issah Hayatu was exiting the scene, it took someone within the old CAF structure to replace him and same happened when Sep Blatter was leaving FIFA.

“Running of football is not a child’s play and we need very serious and competent people to be at the helm of affairs”.

George Afriyie will likely be competing with the likes of Osei Kweku Parma, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Alhaji Grusah, Kudjoe Fianoo and some others for the vacant position next month.