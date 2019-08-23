CAF Champions League: Kano Pillars Coach Confident Of Eliminating Asante Kotoko

Kano Pillars head coach, Musa Ibrahim has reiterated that he knows how to approach Asante Kotoko in the CAF Champions League Preliminary Round return leg match.

Pillars travelled out of Nigeria on Friday ahead of Saturday's fixture in Kumasi after winning the first leg 3:2 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Ahead of the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, Ibrahim knows his side's deficiency and must avoid it.

“We’ve worked hard going into this game. The players are well aware of the importance we attached to it and the fact it won’t be a walk in the park,” Musa told completesports.com.

“Kotoko is a strong side and we saw that in the first leg match in Kano. We respect them, but having seen them play in Kano, we now know how to approach the game (in Kumasi).

“The good thing is we hold the advantage going into this match. The players are in high spirit and determined. So we will see how it goes.”

Musa ruled out any contemplation of defensive game against Kotoko in Kumasi.

“No two games are ever the same. We have our cards, but certainly not defensive option,” he said.