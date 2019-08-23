Turkish Side Yeni Malatyapsor Sign Afriyie Acquah Until 2021 [PHOTOS]

Ghanaian midfielder, Afriyie Acquah has joined Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor on a two-year contract.

The defensive midfielder joined the club from Serie A side Empoli.

Acquah did not extend his stay with Empoli hence ending his time in Italy having played for the likes of Palermo, Parma, Sampdoria, Torino before his last Club Empoli.

The Ghanaian international could see the deal being extended by a further year.

The defensive midfielder played 28 games and scored twice during his season’s spell with Empoli the last term.

Afriyie Acquah featured for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt this summer.

The former Ghana U20 midfielder now joins the likes of Aziz Tetteh, Abdul Raman Chibsah and Patrick Twumasi who all moved to the Turkish Super Lig.