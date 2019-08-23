ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.08.2019 Football News

Afriyie Acquah Joins Turkish Side Yeni Malatyapsor On Two-Year Deal

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Afriyie Acquah Joins Turkish Side Yeni Malatyapsor On Two-Year Deal
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Turkish Super Lig side, Yeni Malatyaspor have completed the signing of Afriyie Acquah on a two-year contract from Italian club, Empoli.

The Ghanaian midfielder did not extend his stay with Empoli hence ending his time in Italy having played for the likes of Palermo, Parma, Sampdoria, Torino before his last Club Empoli.

The deal comes with a further option for one more season.

“As a result of the latest talks today, our New Malatyaspor signed a 2 + 1 year contract with the centre midfielder Afriyie Acquah, who played in the Italian League Empoli FC,” Yeni Malatyaspor tweeted.

The defensive midfielder played 28 games and scored twice during his season’s spell with Empoli the last term.

Afriyie Acquah featured for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt this summer.

The former Ghana U20 midfielder now joins the likes of Aziz Tetteh, Abdul Raman Chibsah and Patrick Twumasi who all moved to the Turkish Super Lig.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Banks Clean Up: BoG Replies Former Dep Governor
4 hours ago

Ex- Salaga MP’s V8, House, Other Assets Seized For Debt
4 hours ago

body-container-line