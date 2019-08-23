Afriyie Acquah Joins Turkish Side Yeni Malatyapsor On Two-Year Deal

Turkish Super Lig side, Yeni Malatyaspor have completed the signing of Afriyie Acquah on a two-year contract from Italian club, Empoli.

The Ghanaian midfielder did not extend his stay with Empoli hence ending his time in Italy having played for the likes of Palermo, Parma, Sampdoria, Torino before his last Club Empoli.

The deal comes with a further option for one more season.

“As a result of the latest talks today, our New Malatyaspor signed a 2 + 1 year contract with the centre midfielder Afriyie Acquah, who played in the Italian League Empoli FC,” Yeni Malatyaspor tweeted.

The defensive midfielder played 28 games and scored twice during his season’s spell with Empoli the last term.

Afriyie Acquah featured for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt this summer.

The former Ghana U20 midfielder now joins the likes of Aziz Tetteh, Abdul Raman Chibsah and Patrick Twumasi who all moved to the Turkish Super Lig.