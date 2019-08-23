Ghana Beats Morocco In Table Tennis At AG 2019

Ghana Table Tennis Team beats the host Nation Morocco by 3-2 to place 5th in the Men's event.

The Black Loopers of Ghana did well to beat host nation, Morocco in Table Tennis to place 5th in the Men’s event, despite all the home support.

The Ghana Table Tennis team coach, Owusu Ansah said before they left for the Games that he should be blamed if they do not win any medal.

However they are performing well, but the standard of play is very high, and there must be arrangements for Team Ghana to engage in some trial matches with other countries before such high-level tournaments.

But Team Captain Derek Abrefa believes the future is very bright for Ghana Sports if there would-be leaders with vision and funds to support athletes.

On Thursday, in the men’s team table tennis event, Ghana lost 3-0 to Egypt.

The Ghanaian team had Derek Abrefa, Samuel Akayade and Felix Lartey in its ranks but they could not match the Egyptians in the match.

The team then went on to beat Senegal 3-2 to finish 5th in that event.