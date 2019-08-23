Ghana Tennis Starts On A Winning Note At AG 2019

Ghana’s Palm Benjamin Nii Okai beat Ayella Simon of Uganda in the preliminaries stage by 2-0 (7-6, 5-0).

The African Games continue as many nations have won medals, but Ghana is not yet on the medals table.

President of Ghana Tennis, Mr Isaac Duah believes his boys can do well.

He said Ghana Tennis is rising steadily and they are not in a rush.

He noted that the future is bright for the kids, as the nation has some great talents in the under 12 and under 14 boys and girls.

He also thanked Dr Mackorley aka McDan for supporting Ghana Tennis.