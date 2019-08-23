Fiorentina Counting On The Experience Of KP Boateng And Frank Ribery For A Better Season

AFC Fiorentina will be counting on the experience of Kevin Prince Boateng and Frank Ribery ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Italian Serie A side narrowly escaped relegation last season after finishing at the sixteenth position with 41 points.

However, with the 2019/20 season yet to start this weekend, the Florenz based club have strengthened their squad with the addition of Kevin Prince Boateng and Frank Ribery.

The Ghanaian international joined the club from US Sassuolo after failing to impress at Barcelona on loan last season.

Despite interest from former side, Eintracht Frankfurt, the 32-year-old joined the Serie A side for 1 million pounds from Sassuolo.

The former Las Palmas star revealed that he joined the club because his wife and son were not interested in moving back to Germany.

Vincenzo Montella's side will be counting in Prince Boateng's experience in the Serie A after playing for AC Milan for four years.

However, the club made a shocking move by adding former Bayern Munich legend to their squad.

The former French international penned down a two year deal with the club after completing his mandatory medicals.

Ribery left the German Bundesliga side as a free agent last season after 12-year stay with the club.

The former French winger, however, added that he did not join the La Viola to be a rival to Ronaldo but want to play until 40 years.