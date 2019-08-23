Kwame Bonsu Wants To Emulate Harrison Afful At Esperance

Kwame Bonsu says he wants to emulate his countryman and former Esperance de Tunis defender Harrison Afful as he bids to win the CAF Champions League with his new club.

The Ghanaian international joined Esperance in July 2019 as the head coach looks to bolster his squad ahead of the continental tournament.

The 24-year-old cited that he wants to be remembered as a player that made history at Esperance in the way Harrison Afful did when he won the Caf Champions League.

"In 2011, it was Afful’s solitary goal which won Esperance de Tunis the CAF Champions League title against Wydad Casablanca in a 1-0 success," Bonsu told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

“Harrison Afful has had his name here. He is remembered here with his famous Champions League goal.

“Am feeling comfortable with my teammates here at Esperance My dream is to help the club to win Champions League and play the club world cup as well,” he ended.