ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.08.2019 Football News

Kwame Bonsu Wants To Emulate Harrison Afful At Esperance

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kwame Bonsu Wants To Emulate Harrison Afful At Esperance
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Kwame Bonsu says he wants to emulate his countryman and former Esperance de Tunis defender Harrison Afful as he bids to win the CAF Champions League with his new club.

The Ghanaian international joined Esperance in July 2019 as the head coach looks to bolster his squad ahead of the continental tournament.

The 24-year-old cited that he wants to be remembered as a player that made history at Esperance in the way Harrison Afful did when he won the Caf Champions League.

"In 2011, it was Afful’s solitary goal which won Esperance de Tunis the CAF Champions League title against Wydad Casablanca in a 1-0 success," Bonsu told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

“Harrison Afful has had his name here. He is remembered here with his famous Champions League goal.

“Am feeling comfortable with my teammates here at Esperance My dream is to help the club to win Champions League and play the club world cup as well,” he ended.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Suspend PPA Board– CSOs To Akufo-Addo
5 hours ago

NDC Primaries: We’re Set For Saturday – Afriyie Ankrah
5 hours ago

body-container-line