Prez. Akufo Addo Saddened By The Demise Of Former Ghana Striker Manuel Junior Agogo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has joined a host of sympathizers to mourn ex-Ghana international, Manuel Junior Agogo.

The first gentleman of the land could not hold back his emotions upon hearing the sad news on Thursday morning.

The former Nottingham Forest and Bristol Rovers striker passed on at his UK based despite recovering from stroke months ago.

The likes of Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, ex-Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe and many current and former Black Stars players are in a state of shock after hearing the unfortunate news.

Agogo died at the age of 40.

He was an integral part of Black Stars squad during the CAN 2008 hosted in Ghana and will be remembered for scoring the winner against Nigeria in Accra.