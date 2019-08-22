ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.08.2019 Football News

La Liga Celebrate Ghana Striker KP Boateng

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
La Liga Celebrate Ghana Striker KP Boateng
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

LaLiga Santander have celebrated Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng.

The former AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspurs and Borussia Dortmund striker scored on his debut for Las Palmas on August 22, 2016, at the Mestalla Stadium against Valencia.

Las Palmas won the match 4–2 away from home.
Three years down the lane, the 32-year-old has been remembered for scoring on his debut for the club.

Boateng joined the La Liga side from AC Milan on August 2.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Elmina Residents Ask Gov’t Refund Nduom’s Money Within Three...
4 hours ago

NDC Primaries: Agents Warned Not To Send Phones Near Voting ...
4 hours ago

body-container-line